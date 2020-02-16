|
Anna Belle Thomas FORT WORTH--Anna Belle Price Thomas escaped the bonds of this life and ran into the arms of her loving Savior on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 4 p.m. Monday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, reception to follow. Please write on her guest blog and tell us stories (greenwoodfuneralhomes.com). MEMORIALS: May be made to Happy Hill Farm or any of her favorite charities listed below. Born on Oct. 1, 1923, Anna Belle was a native and lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and attended graduate school at Columbia University in New York. In 1947, Anna Belle married the love of her life, Philip Thomas. Her three children, Cynthia, Price (Kim), and Mark (Janice) survive her, as well as four grandchildren, Lauren Bredthauer (Cole), Lissa Harrison (Chris), Philip (Courtney), and Robert. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. Anna Belle made the most of what life brought her. She could ride a horse and call the cattle at her family's ranch in Post. During her years raising children, she was involved in and held leadership positions in her children's activities, from being a bunny in a school play to serving as president of the regional Girl Scouts. She continued to grow in her passion for and service to organizations that she felt were essential to the Fort Worth community, and held volunteer leadership positions with the Fort Worth Symphony, the Opera, Historic Fort Worth, Baylor All Saints Hospital, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and Happy Hill Farm. As a lover of music, she was involved in leadership with the Van Cliburn Piano competitions for many years, and she supported music students from around the world at TCU through scholarships. After the loss of her husband Philip in 1985, Anna Belle began traveling the world. She rode elephants in India and participated in mission trips to Malawi, Africa, and Central America. A lifelong Episcopalian, Anna Belle celebrated her 80th birthday with her St. Andrew's Church family on a mission trip in Belize. With age came more fragility, and the family would like to thank those who helped to care for her, especially her driver Walter Price and the staff at The Stayton.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020