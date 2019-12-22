Home

Anna Beth Atchison Robinson

Anna Beth Atchison Robinson Obituary
Anna Beth Atchison Robinson FORT WORTH--Anna Beth Robinson, 94, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at University Christian Church. MEMORIALS: University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Anna Beth was an active member of University Christian Church in Fort Worth where she served as elder. She was also a member of the Oak Cluster Garden Club. Her husband, David H. Robinson Sr., preceded her in death. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Marilyn Warren; son, David H. Robinson Jr. (Paula); daughter, Diane R. Cooper; grandchildren, Alec Robinson (Kendall), Anna Robinson Arnold (Simon), Laura Robinson Kerr (Nathan), Keith Cooper (Catherine), and Beth Cooper Reynolds (Josh); and great-grandchildren, Allie and Isabel Robinson, Hunter and Lauren Cooper, and Lilly Anna, Eloise, and Cooper Reynolds.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019
