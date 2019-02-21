Home

Parks Brothers Funeral Home
301 N 3Rd St
Okemah, OK 74859
(918) 623-1221
Anna "Joyce" Brimmer GRAND PRAIRIE -- Anna "Joyce" Brimmer, 89, a long-time resident of Grand Prairie, went to her heavenly home Saturday morning, February 16, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Feb 23 at 11 a.m. in Parks Brothers Chapel in Okemah, Okla. Joyce was born August 1, 1929 in Okemah to Walter and Annie Cahill Bynum. She received her BS in Home Economics from Oklahoma A&M in May 1951 and married Robert A. "Bob" Brimmer on June 16, 1951. She was an active member of Turnpike Church of Christ (Crosspoint), and a busy mom of four children. She loved to cook and sew. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Brimmer in 2002 and a daughter, Rebecca A Smith in 2005. SURVIVORS: Son, Dr. Robert A. Brimmer II; daughters, Teressa (Richard) Day and Alice (Neal) Justice; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019
