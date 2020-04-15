|
Anna Carlyne Brown NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Anna Carlyne Brown, 87, born Oct. 31, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in North Richland Hills. INTERMENT: Carlyne will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020, during a private graveside service in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. God and family were always first in Carlyne's life. She was saved when she was 9 years old, baptized in North Fort Worth Baptist Church, where Brother Jim Morgan was pastor. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord, serving many years as a Sunday School teacher. She was a pharmacy assistant at North Richland Hills Drug Store for several years. In her youth, she was a Cub Scout den mother, was very active in the PTA and many school programs for her children. Carlyne enjoyed being involved with her church community, spending time gardening, cooking, traveling, and most loved spending time with her grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her son, Barry Brown, and daughter, Linda Herrington. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Carlyne is survived by her husband of 71 years, Charles M. Brown; sons, Larry Brown and Garry Brown; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Hoover; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020