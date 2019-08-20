|
Anna Davidson ARLINGTON--Anna Davidson, 88, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington with reception to follow. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home. Anna was born in Decatur, Ga., on April 9, 1931, to Carl and Miriam Cash. When she was 16, her mother, stepfather and sister moved to Lubbock, Texas, where she attended Lubbock High School. In Lubbock, she met Ted Davidson. They were married in 1951. They moved to Panama City, Fla., where Ted was stationed in the Air Force. After being transferred to Orlando, Ted and Anna had a daughter, Shari. Upon Ted's discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Arlington in 1954. In 1959, Ted and Anna welcomed their son, Steve. Anna volunteered in the Arlington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for over 40 years. During that time, she was also a member of the Arlington Woman's Club. Anna loved to play bridge with her close friends in the two bridge clubs to which she belonged. Anna was an expert seamstress, making all of her own clothes as well as her daughter's. Ted and Anna owned Texas Rangers season tickets for over 20 years, belonged to the Bailando Dance Club and traveled extensively. They were married 65 years. Anna loved her many friends, her family and her community. She will be missed by all of us. Anna was preceded in death by her son, Steve, and her husband, Ted. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Chuck Stovall; grandsons, Greg Stovall and Brad Stovall and his wife, Leslie; great-grandchildren, Anna Stovall, Jack Stovall and Sam Stovall.
