Anna Frazier Michel FORT WORTH--Anna Frazier Michel, 62, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Azle. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lakeside, 8801 Jacksboro Hwy in Lakeside. Anna L. Frazier was born in Fort Worth on Aug. 4, 1957. She retired from AT&T as a customer service representative. She and her family have been longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Lakeside. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, James Bruce and Laverne Grace Frazier; father-in-law, John Michel; sisters, Cynthia Frazier Addams, Grace Frazier Sanders and Judy Frazier Gardner. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Dwayne Michel; son, John Bruce Michel and wife, Jessica; granddaughter, Bailey Michel; grandson, Timothy Michel; nieces, Jodie Yates Lawdermik and husband, Brian, Misty Gardner Purner and husband, James; nephews, Jay Yates and wife, Jamie, and John Gardner; mother-in-law, Claudia Jeffcoat; brother-in-law, James Michel and his wife, Sandie, and son, Michael; sister-in-law, Louise Michel Eichner and her husband, Steve, and son, Andrew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019