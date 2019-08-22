|
Anna L. Solley FORT WORTH - Anna L. Solley, 92, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Anna was born in Gap, Texas on Sept. 12, 1926. She worked in Accounting at Southwestern Bell and AT & T from 1952 to 1984. She loved country music, cooking, traveling, and following local sports on television. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many people. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, A. D. Solley; her parents, Charlie and Lucille Wilson; and her sister, Tommie Malone. SURVIVORS: Son, Joe Solley and wife, Donna, of Fort Worth; and grandson, Jason Solley, of Houston.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019