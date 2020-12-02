Anna Lee Aston Swan

November 6, 1937 - November 24, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Anna Lee Aston Swan, the Queen and guiding light of our family, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with her daughters by her side at her home. Mom was the strongest, bravest woman we have ever known. As a two-time cancer survivor, she kept her sense of humor and love for each person she met. "Everyone loves Mom", was a truism reflected in her abundant close friendships with Faith and First Presbyterian Church members and ministers, Paschal High School friends, her beloved North Side High School colleagues and students, doctors and caregivers, and most importantly her family including three daughters and five grandchildren. Obituaries are a funny thing. You want to share the beauty of uniqueness of the person you love and have lost, but words are completely inadequate to "get the job done", but we try.

Born on November 6, 1937, Anna Lee Aston was the only child of Wilma Elizabeth Baker Aston and Clyce Weldon Aston of Fort Worth. Her parents, both attorneys who graduated from George Washington University, provided an exceptional loving home filled with lessons of devotion, care, and faith. Young Anna, "Fuzz", graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1956. Panther friendships remained a constant source of happiness and pride for Mom. After high school, she attended and graduated from Texas Christian University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Later she earned her Masters of Education from Tarleton University 1978.

She began and culminated her career as an educator at North Side High School. She taught for thirty-three years on the third floor of North Side on the Hill and treasured every minute of being a NSHS Steer. Mrs. Swan served as the Yearbook Sponsor, Senior Class Sponsor, English Department Chair, and mentor for student teachers and new teachers. However, her joy in teaching were her students. In love and appreciation, her students would gift her during the holidays with tamales, baklava, menudo, and wedding cookies during the holidays. Her kitchen was filled with gifts of food from North Side families in boxes, tins, and baskets. To her students Mom gave wings to their dreams, comfort to their sorrows, and faith to their doubts. A teacher like Mrs. Swan cannot be replaced, only remembered with affection and gratitude. To this day, students and teacher friends reach out in prayer and love to Anna Lee. When she retired, she was given the title of "The Sweetheart of North Side High School"; a treasured memory for her.

Mom was an active member at First Presbyterian Church where she raised her three daughters: Lee Ann Lary O'Loughlin, Melinda Lary-Smith, and Amanda Elizabeth Swan Chidgey. Mom shined as an example of the greatest commandments from Jesus Christ, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." As well as, "Love your neighbor as yourself." Anna Lee demonstrated her love to God, Christ, and her neighbors by teaching High School Sunday School, serving congregants as a Clerk of Session, Elder, Stephen Minister, and Communion Partner, providing meals, traveling and serving on Summer Mission Projects, and donating time and talent to committee work. Her most rewarding experience as a Christian and Presbyterian was starting Faith Presbyterian Church in Aledo. When she moved to Weatherford, there was a small group of First members who began the "new church". She maintained her membership at First, yet her heart was grounded in the building of Faith. She, along with a handful of devoted members began in homes, moved to a school cafeteria, and finally built Faith Presbyterian Church in Aledo. She loved the contemporary services with piano and guitar, the small intimate worships, potlucks, and revel in watching the children grow. Anna Lee was a Saint of not one but two churches, and we give God the Glory for her love and service.

Mom's life included a fulfilling career, a rich spiritual life, and friends from childhood; however, she would be the first to tell you her family was the center of her world and happiness. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where she decorated with Santa Clauses everywhere in the house, cooked family favorites, and gave each daughter a stocking filled with lovely gifts. Every Christmas was the "Best Christmas!" as long as she was with her family. The number of soccer, football, baseball, and basketball games of her grandchildren spanned 30 years and numbered into the thousands. Where her grandchildren were, was where she wanted to be. Patrick Clyce Mieritz, son of Lee Ann O'Loughlin, inherited his quick wit and love of family from her, Shelby Aston Smith and Spencer Marie Smith Reynolds, daughters of Melinda and William Smith inherited their beauty and southern charm from her, and John-Luke and Tex Chidgey, sons of Amanda and John Paul Chidgey, inherited their kind, loving spirits from Grandmother. Mom was also known as Grandmother to Caitlyn O'Loughlin and Kevin O'Loughlin who are a part of Lee Ann Lary O'Loughlin's blended family.

Mom's Celebration of Life and Memorial will be in June when we can, hopefully, all gather together at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth, Texas. The family is planning a June service to worship, sing, remember, and have fellowship. A private graveside service is on Saturday, December 5th, at Greenwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers include: Coach Danny Lamb, Stuart Pickell, Jonathan Pickell, Kevin Owens, Willy Wade, Kerby Haltom.

Family who look forward to a heavenly reunion include her daughter, Lee Ann and son-in-law, Brian O'Loughlin of Aledo; daughter, Melinda Lary-Smith and son-in-law, William Smith of Fort Worth; daughter, Amanda Elizabeth Swan Chidgey and son-in law, John-Paul Chidgey; grandson, Patrick Clyce Mieritz and his wife, Lindsey Wilson Mieritz of Charlotte, NC; grand-daughter, Shelby Aston Smith of Fort Worth; grand-daughter, Spencer Marie Smith Reynolds and husband, Trooper Reynolds of Brock, Texas; grandsons, John-Luke Chidgey and Tex Lee Chidgey of Fort Worth, and Caitlyn O'Loughlin of Denver, CO and Kevin O'Loughlin of Arlington, and Amelia Ann Haltom of Fort Worth.

In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a scholarship fund for a North Side High School student. Please prayerfully consider supporting the scholarship once details are shared.

Our family sends its deepest appreciation to friends, colleagues, and Vitas Hospice who have been supporting us as we cared for our beloved mother, Anna Lee Aston Swan. She will forever be Queen of our Hearts.







