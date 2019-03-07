|
Anna Lee Davis FORT WORTH -- Mother Anna Lee Meachem Davis, 82, surrendered to the masters call on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Strangers Rest Baptist Church, 5705 Donnelly Avenue. You may visit Mother Davis from Noon to 6 p.m., Friday, at Tree of Life. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in God's care, her beloved children, Shirley Hayes, Alma Steptoe (John) and Sharon Tarkington; her brother, Robert Meachem, Sr. (Coletta); her sisters, Earlie Golightly and Tressie Anderson; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019