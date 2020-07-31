Anna Maria Sellers FORT WORTH -- Anna M. Sellers passed away in her home, on July 28, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Independence Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. She was born on September 11, 1936 to Adolph and Anna Maria Flores. On December 8th, 1962 she married, Daniel Sellers. Anna graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy High school in 1954. After high school, she went to work at Texas Refinery as a secretary. She liked traveling, shopping, going to church and praying the rosary. SURVIVORS: Anna is survived by her husband, Daniel Sellers of 57 years; four children: daughter, Angela, and her husband, Darryl Hull; son, David and daughter-in-law, Lisa Sellers; daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Joe Limas and daughter, Kathy Sellers; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be dearly missed.