Anna Marie Giddens FORT WORTH -- Anna Marie Giddens passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Anna Maria Giddens was born in Dorfen, Germany in Bavaria in the year 1923. She was trained as a medical assistant, and after World War II she was contracted by the American Army to serve as a medical assistant in the army hospital in Amberg. There is where she met Staff Sergeant Ralston B. "Lefty" Giddens. For him it was love at first sight. However, since he was considered an occupation soldier they had to remain engaged for over three years. They were at last able to get married in January 1949, but it would be another seven months before she was able to join him in Lawton, Okla. Shortly there after my father was sent to fight in Korea, leaving my mother alone for 18 months at Fort Sill, Okla. She made good use of her time. She managed to get her own drivers license, obtain her own citizenship and passport, as well as work for the American Army Hospital again at Fort Sill. After completing his tour of duty in Japan they return to Texas where my father built two lovely homes for my mother. They also started a large family. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Lefty; son, Eugene; parents, Andreas and Anna Schnabel; as well as brothers, Karl and Andreas Schnabel; and sister, Camilla Schiml. SURVIVORS: Sons, John George and Clarence; daughter, Camilla; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary