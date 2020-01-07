Home

Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lane Prairie Baptist Church
Joshua, TX
View Map
Anna Reba Huneycutt Murray Young


1924 - 2020
Anna Reba Huneycutt Murray Young Obituary
Anna Reba Huneycutt Murray Young FORT WORTH--Anna Reba Huneycutt Murray Young passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 95. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Lane Prairie Baptist Church in Joshua, Texas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment: Murray Cemetery in Eldorado, Ill. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the William Riley Murray Cemetery Trust. Born Aug. 19, 1924, to Farrington Huneycutt and Viola Huneycutt, Reba was the oldest of six children. Raised in Odessa, Texas, Reba married James Philip Murray in 1945 and had two children, Mary and Jim. Reba worked at KOSA, Odessa's local TV station, for over 20 years. Widowed in 1999, she married Morris Young in 2001, living in Keene, Texas until his passing in 2009. Reba was an accomplished artist, avid traveler, gifted photographer, and loved people, her family, and, most of all,- God. Reba was preceded in death by her sister, Madre Jean. SURVIVORS: Reba is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Weldon and Billie Jean Huneycutt, Arvil and Johnnie Huneycutt, Cecil and Betty Huneycutt, and Charles and Leta George; children and their spouses, Mary and Ellis Minton, James P. Murray and Lorna Thomas-Murray; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and five stepchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020
