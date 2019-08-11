|
Anna V. Hart NEW ORLEANS, LA.--Anna V. Hart passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Lighthouse Fellowship, 7200 Robertson Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lighthouse Fellowship, 7200 Robertson Road, Fort Worth, TX 76135, http://lfwired.org; or Community Link Mission, 300 Belmont St., Saginaw, 76139, https://communitylinkmission.org/give. Anna Vernelia Moren was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Graham, Texas. She graduated from Graham High School, later attending Texas Tech, and completing a music degree. She met husband Ira, a World War II veteran, completing an engineering degree at Tech. They married in August 1950 and moved to Tahoka, where Anna taught school and Ira farmed cotton and worked for a local telephone coop. In 1954, the family moved to Fort Worth where Ira began a 34-year career with Convair/General Dynamics, and Anna taught piano lessons in the home. The family moved to Lakeside in 1963. Anna restarted her teaching career for the Azle ISD in 1964 at Eagle Heights Elementary, and then music classes at the "Rock School," until her retirement in 1988. Anna was dedicated to the music ministry and the UMW at Lake Worth UMC/Lighthouse Fellowship. Upon retirement, Anna and Ira loved riding motorcycles, trailering throughout North America, square dancing, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. In April 2014, Anna and Ira moved to Baton Rouge. Anna moved to New Orleans in February 2018. Anna was preceded in death by husband, Ira (February 2015), and brother, Reeves (February 2013). SURVIVORS: Brother, Bill Moren (Mary); sister-in-law, Beth Moren; children, Gordon Hart (Judy), Kathryn Bloodworth (Randy), and Robert Hart (Susan); grandchildren, Courtney, Brad (Glenda), Christopher (Stephanie), Alisha, Geoffrey, and Nicholas (Alex).
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019