Annabelle Wilson Krueger
March 28, 1939 - August 31, 2020
Southlake, TX - Annabelle Wilson Krueger of Southlake, TX died on August 31st, 2020. She was born March 28th, 1939 in Caneyville, Kentucky. She attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri before marrying Stanley Paul Krueger on August 26, 1957. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen S. Wilson and Floreine Hoover Wilson. She is survived by her beloved husband, Stanley Paul Krueger and three children: Cynthia Krueger Barcey of Hebron, Kentucky, Kurt Stephen Krueger of San Diego, California and Carol Krueger Bosley of Argyle, Texas. Seven grandchildren: Matthew Sutton, Steven Barcey, Kylie Krueger, Maggie Krueger, Chance Krueger, Samantha Bosley, Scout Bosley, and 3 great grandchildren.
Her greatest joy in life was the time spend with her husband, children, and grandchildren. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 36006, Dallas, TX 75235 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements for memorial services will be made by Bluebonnet Funeral Home. Her body will not be available for viewing.