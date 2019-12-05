|
Anne Christian LeBlanc FORT WORTH--ANNE Christian "Christi" Gunter LeBlanc, 72, a retired teacher, went to be with our Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, in the Greenwood Chapel. Christi was born on August 15, 1947 to William Marion and Anne Christian Gunter in Fort Worth. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School, going on to receive her Bachelors in Art and then her Master's in Education from the University of North Texas. Christi was united in marriage to Keith LeBlanc. Christi taught AP English for 30 years at Haltom High School. Teaching was her passion and she loved British Literature, spending most of her retired years reading and traveling to England and Scotland as often as she could. Christi was involved in several book clubs, a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, Fort Worth Women's Club, and the Junior Women's League. She loved spending time at the Ridglea Country Club, where she was a member, having lunches with her dear cousins, friends, as well as time there with her husband of 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Matthew LeBlanc; mother-in-law, Stacia LeBlanc; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Keith LeBlanc; daughter, Chrissy Speir and husband, Tony; grandchild, Caroline Rose Barksdale; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019