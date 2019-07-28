|
Anne Douglas "Doug" Penn FORT WORTH--Anne Douglas "Doug" Penn, 98, was called home to her Creator on the morning of Sunday, July 21, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Ridglea Presbyterian Church, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76114. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ms. Penn's honor be made the either the building or choir funds at Ridglea Presbyterian Church, her place of worship for nearly 70 years. All donations may be made online, onrealm.org/ridgleapres/give. Doug Penn was born Dec. 12, 1920, in Winchester, Va., to John Hamilton and Regina Douglas Seal. While working as a secretary in Allentown, Pa., during the war years, she met and married Preston K. Penn, a gifted engineer and architect, who returned to his native Texas with his new bride. They settled on Fort Worth's westside, where P.K. Penn served as a design engineer at General Dynamics, and Doug volunteered more than 7,000 hours at All Saints Hospital, while raising their children, Bob and Anne. Ever stylish and always sparkling - just like her bright blue eyes - Doug worked at Haltom's Jewelers for more than 40 years. Friends and family alike were easily captivated by her joy for life, her boundless energy, her fierce independence, and wide-ranging curiosity. Equal parts graceful and ageless, caring and opinionated, she held fast to her faith through triumphs and tragedies, never wavering in her belief that every day was a blessing. This great gift she bequeathed to her granddaughters. Doug was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, P.K.; and son, Robert L. Penn. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Anne Bomar (Mike) of Wichita Falls, Texas; granddaughters, Amy Paige Condon (Brian) of Savannah, Ga., Blythe Ortega (Mark) of Fort Worth, Merrill Wood (Adam) of Wichita Falls and Michael Everett (Riker) of San Antonio. She will be deeply missed by her great-grandchildren, Parker and Cooper Waldran, Penn and Adler Wood, Hobs Everett, Kayla Ortega; and close family friends, Lisa Hendricks and Doug Cartwright.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019