Anne Elise "Lisa" Phillips INGRAM - Anne Elise "Lisa" Phillips passed from this life on Friday, July 24, 2020. MEMORIAL GRAVESIDE SERVICE: will be held Friday, July 31 at 2:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home & Cemetery, by Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Cottage Shop of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Kerrville. Lisa was born February 6, 1953 in Dallas, Tx to Juanita and Glynn Phillips. She attended Arlington High School and graduated in 1971. After high school she moved to Houston, trained and became a discount broker at Texas First. She eventually moved back to Arlington, and later to Kerrville, where she lived and loved the hill country and the Guadalupe River. Lisa loved the outdoors, fishing and bird hunting. Her love for her family was her focus in life. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Glynn Phillips. SURVIVORS: Lisa is survived by her mother, Juanita Ashworth, Pantego, Texas; Siblings, Barbara Pace and husband, Jim, Kansas City, Kans., Britt Phillips and wife, Janet, Aledo, Texas, Sally Mycoskie and husband, Cliff, Arlington, Sara Bishop, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Cousins, Ruth Gibson and husband, Roger, Waxahachie, Louise Halfpenny, San Antonio, M. S. Phillips, Durant, Okla., Diane Coble, Glen Rose, Texas; And Very Special Nieces & Nephews, Grand Nieces & Nephews, and loved friends. Lisa will be greatly missed by all who love her. Her faith was strong, and we know she is in the loving arms of Jesus & she is smiling...