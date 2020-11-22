Anne Lee Hunt Barker
November 14, 1946 - November 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Anne Lee Hunt Barker, 73, distinguished Fort Worth public school teacher, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
Anne was born November 14, 1946 to William Boyd and Connie Moore Hunt in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Paschal High School and earned her B.A. from Baylor University and her M.L.A. from Texas Christian University.
A Fort Worth public school teacher of English and Social Studies for 32 years, Anne participated in the integration of the faculties of both Dunbar Junior High and Wedgwood Middle School and in the integration of the student body at Wedgwood. She taught 7th and 8th grade Texas and U.S. History at Daggett Middle School from 1993-2010, where she was voted Outstanding Teacher by the student body in 1995 and was recognized with the Star-Telegram Teacher of the Week Award in 1997, Dillard's Teacher of the Week Award in 1998, and the Miller Brewing Chair for Teaching Excellence in American Studies for the academic year 1999-2000. She continued substitute teaching in FWISD until 2020.
Known for years as "The TCU Pie Lady", Anne made a pie for the TCU football coaches on game day in Coach Wacker's time. She was a dedicated supporter of TCU football players (Linebackers Rule!) and was anticipated at every Frog Walk with her dear dog, Pearl.
In her community, Anne hosted inter-faith gatherings at her home, played piano for the Arabic service at University Baptist Church, and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and her beloved Sojourners Sunday School class. She was featured in the Star-Telegram article titled, "One person can make a difference," for her campaign against the racially discriminatory admission policy of a swimming pool run by the Elks Lodge in 1985; she also volunteered her children to participate in the FWISD Majority to Minority Transfer Program when the district's desegregation bussing program ended. Anne hosted her immediate and extended family's Thanksgiving every year for some 20 years.
Anne was an avid reader and writer in her private life, and two of her poems were published in VoicePrint in 1993.
Anne was an ever-loving mom, devoted friend, courageous seeker of justice, and beloved teacher, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, grandmother, and mother-in-law. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her sister, Beth Harrington, and is survived by her three children, Stephen Austin Barker, Connie Ellen Barker Korhonen and her husband John D. Korhonen, and Susan Anne Barker; one grandchild; brother Bill and his wife Ann Henderson Hunt, of Kansas City, Kan.; brother-in-law Dr. John Harrington, of Dallas; and nephews, extended family members, and friends.
At Anne's request, her body was donated to The Willed Body Program at UNT Health Science Center. There was a private, virtual remembrance service. Memorials may be made to Amnesty International (amnesty.org
) or Saving Hope Animal Rescue (savinghoperescue.org
).