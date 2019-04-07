Anne M. Gassaway LONGVIEW--Anne Mackenzie Gassaway was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Longview to Mrs. Winnie Hanson Price and Mr. Smith Price Sr. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church Longview Ford Chapel followed by a visitation with family and friends. Burial will be held at on a future date in Memory Park of Longview at a private service. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either First Baptist Church Longview or Heart's Way Hospice. Anne grew up in Longview and graduated from Longview High School in 1947. After high school, she attended Kilgore Junior College where she was a Kilgore Rangerette and was named Homecoming Queen Class of 1948. Upon completion of Kilgore, she attended Texas Christian University where she graduated in 1951 with a BA in Psychology. While attending TCU, Anne was elected Campus Beauty Queen 1950. She was also named Miss Gregg County and competed in the 1949 Miss Texas Pageant where she was named a finalist. After college, she worked at Mid Valley Pipeline. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church Longview, Anne was active in the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Capt. Wm Young Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Junior League, the Literary Club and the Green Thumb Garden Club. She also volunteered for several charities and organizations and was especially proud of the time she served as a court appointed special advocate. Her main hobby was genealogy. She will most be remembered by her family and friends for her warm personality, her ability to light up a room with her presence and her sense of humor. Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas Mackenzie; her brother, Smith Price Jr.; sister, Elaine Price Roach; and her daughter, Sally Price Shaw. SURVIVORS: Anne is survived by her husband, Don Gassaway of Longview; her son, Terry "Bubba" Mackenzie and his wife, Kelly, of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Kerry Anne and Amanda Louise Mackenzie of Fort Worth; stepson, Donald Gassaway Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Fresno; stepdaughters, Donna Clopton and her husband, David, of Fort Worth and Laura Weyrens of Little Rock; stepgrandchildren, Joseph Clopton and Grayson Gassaway; and her beloved dog, El Toro.



