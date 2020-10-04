Anne Marie ColemanJanuary 15, 1929 - September 30, 2020Hurst, Texas - Anne Marie Coleman passed away Sept. 30, 2020 in Bedford, TX. A Christian woman full of grace and dignity, she was southern in charm and charisma. A true godly woman, she was a faithful steward of all entrusted to her. A Sunday School teacher, she evangelized, and prayed often as the leader of the God Squad, all while being a pastor's wife, school teacher, and mother of two.Funeral Service: 10:30 am Monday October 5, 2020 at North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, Tx 76180. Visitation: 4pm to 5 pm Sunday October 4, at Lucas Funeral Home of Hurst. Interment: Bear Creek Cemetery of Euless, Tx.Born on Jan. 15, 1929 to James and Mary Chamberlin in Nashville, Tenn., she was a first grade teacher, and graduate of Texas Wesleyan U. and Texas A & M in Texarkana. Her passion for flowers was proven by winning yard of the Month in Morrisdale Estates. When not gardening, she could be found in the paint and body shop (her beauty salon), playing Skip-Bo, watching favorite shows, or spending time with family and friends, especially those from N. Richland Hills Baptist Church.A Proverbs 31 lady, she loved people and was a great friend and advisor. Wife to the late Dr. L.H. Coleman, her beloved of 66 years, she was mom to: daughter, Carolyn and Joe Hedgecock of Bedford, and Dr. Paul Coleman of Odessa; Grandmom to: Blake Hedgecock and wife, Amy, of NRH, Dr. Cole Hedgecock and wife, Christy, of Rowlett, and Cari Cantrell of Bedford. She'll always be Gigi to eleven great-grandchildren: Ben, Julianne, Crystal, Blake Jr, Chloe, Henry, Coleman, Clay, Macey, Carly, and Max, and Ree, Miss Anne, or Grace to others. Most importantly, she is currently known as a Daughter of the Most High God, fully committed to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A jewel who finished well, she will be missed. Memories of her will be cherished.