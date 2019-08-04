|
Anne Taylor Bruce ARLINGTON--Anne Taylor Bruce passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1 2019, at the age of 89. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Arlington. Officiating, Rev. Steve Langford and Dr. Chris Hayes. Visitation: The family will receive friends with a light lunch in the parlor at 11 a.m. To celebrate Anne's love of fashion, please wear your colorful clothing to her service. MEMORIALS: First United Methodist Church of Arlington General Fund or the . Anne was born April 12, 1930, in Colorado City, Texas, to parents, L.J. and Emma Taylor. She graduated from Colorado City High School in 1947 and married the love of her life, Daylon Bruce, on July 10, 1947. They started their married life in nearby Sweetwater, where Daylon began his 40-plus-year career with Texas Electric Service Co. Their only child, Rodger Daylon Bruce, was born in 1948. Anne worked various jobs in their early married life, but she most enjoyed working in the school reading program for underperforming students. She was PTA president at age 24, and never missed one of Rodger's football or baseball games. Daylon and Anne were active members of Highland Heights Methodist Church in Sweetwater, teaching Sunday School and sponsoring the MYF. In 1969, they were transferred by TESCO to Arlington. After their move, they became members of First United Methodist Church of Arlington. They were devoted to their Adult Bible Sunday School class and made many lasting friends through their church activities. Special thanks to her wonderful neighbors and friends who supported our family during her recent years: Conny Hubble, Kathy Clemens, Bill Cooper, Peggy Martin, and Erica Gallagos and her beautiful daughters. Anyone who knew Anne, knew she always wanted to look her best. She never missed her weekly hair appointment at Klemmy's Salon. When Anne became too ill to go to the beauty shop, her friends and stylists, Quirsha and Effie, would come to her to fix her hair. We are so grateful to both of them. The family also would like to express its gratitude to her wonderful doctors, Gilbert Ledesma, Joseph Austin and Wayne Solley. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daylon. SURVIVORS: Son, Rodger Bruce and wife, Carla, of Richardson; her precious granddaughter, Emily Bruce of Dallas; brother-in-law, Merlyn Bruce and wife, Lora, of Houston; cousins, Diana Laws and husband, Tic, Jan Powell and husband, John; nieces, Debra Bruce and husband, Jim Broughton, and son, Brandon Greene, Charla Bruce, Helen Ireland and son, Chad, Anne Bruce "#2" and daughter, Autumn; and many dear friends from Colorado City, Sweetwater, Arlington and across the country.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019