Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Sandars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette J. "Ann" Sandars

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette J. "Ann" Sandars Obituary
Annette "Ann" J. Sandars FORT WORTH--Annette "Ann" J. Sandars passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 85. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Foundation or Susan B. Komen in Ann's memory. Ann was born Saturday, Sept. 8, 1934, to the late George and Era Lee Johnson in Santa Anna, Texas. She retired from Lockheed Martin after 40 years of faithful service. She was a member of Lone Star Chapter of American Brilliant Cut Glass Association and past secretary. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Era Lee Johnson; brother, Douglas Johnson and his wife, Freda. SURVIVORS: Husband of 40 years, Harold "Bill" W. Sandars Jr.; daughter, Kathy Adams and husband, Terry; daughter, Pam Sandars; daughter, Kim Villani and husband, Carmen; granddaughter, Kelsey Adams; and many friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now