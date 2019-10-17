|
Annette "Ann" J. Sandars FORT WORTH--Annette "Ann" J. Sandars passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 85. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Foundation or Susan B. Komen in Ann's memory. Ann was born Saturday, Sept. 8, 1934, to the late George and Era Lee Johnson in Santa Anna, Texas. She retired from Lockheed Martin after 40 years of faithful service. She was a member of Lone Star Chapter of American Brilliant Cut Glass Association and past secretary. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Era Lee Johnson; brother, Douglas Johnson and his wife, Freda. SURVIVORS: Husband of 40 years, Harold "Bill" W. Sandars Jr.; daughter, Kathy Adams and husband, Terry; daughter, Pam Sandars; daughter, Kim Villani and husband, Carmen; granddaughter, Kelsey Adams; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019