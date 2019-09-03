|
Annette Moore Parks FORT WORTH--Annette Moore Parks, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, after an eight-month battle with leukemia. FUNERAL: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, with visitation at 4 p.m., at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Annette was born and raised in Fort Worth, graduating from Paschal High School and attending UTA. She met Garland Parks in 1956, and they married in June 1957. They recently celebrated their long and happy marriage of 62 years prior to Garland's passing in June. Their love was evident to anyone that knew them, and it was unwavering. Annette was an accomplished artist, having started in class at The Village Tole House and eventually becoming a teacher there. Later, as her success as a painter flourished, she continued to teach on a national level. Her love of oil painting was recognized by the Society of Decorative Painters, and she was certified as a Master Decorative Artist. Annette's love of art grew to include watercolor, and she became a respected artist in this field as well. Watercolor became her focus later in life, and she became active locally at The Woman's Club Art Department until recently. Annette had an infectious personality and made a huge impact on so many as a devoted friend, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always lived life to the fullest and never let a good time pass her by! SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Terri Gossett and husband, Jeff; grandson, Matthew Minor; grandson, Bradley Minor and wife, Lindsay; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Charlie, and her soon-to-be born namesake, Anne.
