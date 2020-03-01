|
Annette Tucker Sanders ARLINGTON--Annette Tucker Sanders, 96, from Arlington, Texas, left this earthly home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Annette and her identical twin, Jannette (Jan Duncan), were born in Hatchel, Texas, April 22, 1923, to Mord Short and Lovie Texas Bales Tucker. Annette and Jannette grew up in Winters, Texas, and sang their way across the state and beyond as the Winters Texas Lion's Club Sweethearts. They received a scholarship to attend Baylor University to participate in the study of twins. They graduated in 1944. While at Baylor, they continued to entertain, with Ann on the mandolin, and Jan on the guitar. Ann married Gilmore L Sanders of Winters in 1945 and they enjoyed 37 years together. The Air Force moved the family around the country, but they retired in Winters and then Arlington. SURVIVORS: Ann is survived by her precious identical twin sister, Jan Duncan of Arlington, who is "eight lousy minutes older"; daughter, Susan Wroten and husband, Bobby, of Fort Worth, Robin Long and husband, Gary, of Grapevine, Holly Rehwinkel and her husband, Mark, of Wichita, Kan.; and her son-in-law, Hap Lutton of Arlington. Her six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, cherished nieces and a nephew were all dearly loved. Ann was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gil Sanders (USAF Lt. Col. ret); a brother, Mord S Tucker Jr. of Orlando, Fla.; and her daughter, Priscilla Lutton of Arlington. BURIAL: Ann will be buried with Gil in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in a private ceremony. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at The Stayton in Fort Worth for taking such good care of our mother.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020