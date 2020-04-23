Home

Annette Wyatt

Annette Wyatt Obituary
Annette Wyatt CROWLEY -- Anette Wyatt, 88, transitioned to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. Graveside: 2 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Hwy, Arlington, Texas 76001. Viewing: 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Golden Gate F.H., 5701 E Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, 76119. SURVIVORS: Annette leaves to cherish her memories: Sister, Karen Demming Houston; Daughter, Rosa Lynne Kerr-Turner; and two sons, Stephen Craig Wyatt, Sr, and David Wyatt, all of Fort Worth, Texas; and a hosts of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020
