Annie Bell Carter Wiley FORT WORTH -- Annie Bell Carter Wiley passed on Tue. Aug, 11 at the age of 81. SERVICE: Sat. Aug. 12, 12 noon at Strangers Rest Baptist Church, 5701 Donnelly Dr. Visitation. Fri: 2-5 PM at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Husband, Hilrige Wiley; her children, Debra Miller and Furmia Nealy (Karimma); step-children, Debra Cunningham (Charles), Kenneth Wiley; siblings, Margaret Washington, Charles Carter (Peggy), Lois Carter and Roy Lee Carter; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.