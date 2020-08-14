1/1
Annie Bell Carter Wiley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Bell Carter Wiley FORT WORTH -- Annie Bell Carter Wiley passed on Tue. Aug, 11 at the age of 81. SERVICE: Sat. Aug. 12, 12 noon at Strangers Rest Baptist Church, 5701 Donnelly Dr. Visitation. Fri: 2-5 PM at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Husband, Hilrige Wiley; her children, Debra Miller and Furmia Nealy (Karimma); step-children, Debra Cunningham (Charles), Kenneth Wiley; siblings, Margaret Washington, Charles Carter (Peggy), Lois Carter and Roy Lee Carter; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved