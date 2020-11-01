Annie Conley

April 5, 1930 - October 24, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Our beloved Annie May Conley, 90, passed away at her home on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020.

Visitation: 6-8 pm, Thursday, Nov. 5th, 2020 at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Road in Fort Worth.

Church Service at Broadway Baptist Church: Friday, November 6, 2020.

Due to COVID restrictions, the service is by invitation only.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Annie May Conley can be made as donations to Broadway Baptist Church, 305 West Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76104. ATTN: Fran Patterson

Born Annie May Morriss in Ramer, Alabama, April 5, 1930, to two teachers, Jesse Edwin Morriss and Annie May (Atkeson) Morriss, she spent her childhood in Wetumpka, Alabama and moved to Fort Worth from Wetumpka, Alabama in 1953. She taught mathematics in the Fort Worth ISD for 35 years. She was a deacon and choir member at Broadway Baptist Church, which she attended as a member for 56 years.

Preceded in death by parents J. E. and Annie May Morriss, brother Edwin (Teressa) Morriss, sister Jeane (Dan) Law

Survived by children Karen (Ed) Schaefle, Brian (Lisa) Conley, Ann Taff,

Jill Conley; grandchildren Ben Taff, Rachael (J.D.) Duran, Chris (Renee) Taff, Colleen (Ian) Cook, Tara Schaefle, Emily Conley; six great-grandchildren; sister Mary Clackler; and many nieces and nephews.





