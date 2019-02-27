Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
1188 W. Broad St.
Mansfield, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Bradford-Brinkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Earl Bradford-Brinkley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Annie Earl Bradford-Brinkley Obituary
Annie Earl Bradford- Brinkley ARLINGTON--Annie E. Bradford-Brinkley departed this earthly life on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1188 W. Broad St., Mansfield, Texas, 76063. Visitation: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Annie leaves to cherish her memories of her husband, Paul E. Brinkley, with 58 years of marriage; sons, Ritchie (Vickie) Brinkley and Kenji (Sonya) Brinkley; nine grandkids; five great-grandkids.. She also leaves in great memory her sister-in-law, Willie M. Fort; her brother-in-law, Dr. Carl (Gloria) Brinkley; her Bethlehem Church family; and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and dear friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Golden Gate Funeral Home
Download Now