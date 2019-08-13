Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
sanctuary of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
2712 South Freeway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Isabella Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Isabella Rodgers Obituary
Annie Isabella Rodgers FORT WORTH--"Then sings my soul, my savior God to thee, how great thy art, how great thy art."--Carl Boberg Mother Annie Isabella Segura Rodgers, 97, traded the sorrows of this world for her crown in glory on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the sanctuary of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2712 South Freeway; her grandson, the Reverend Julius L. Jackson Jr., pastor; her grandson, the Reverend Randy L. Jackson, eulogist. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. You may visit Mother Rodgers from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care, her beloved children, JoAnn Bostic-Jackson, Linda Pearl Bostic-Patterson (Johnny), Geraldine Bostic-Brown, Imogene Bostic-Lee and Janise Marie Rodgers-Mills (Isaac); 23 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 58 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now