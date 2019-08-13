|
|
Annie Isabella Rodgers FORT WORTH--"Then sings my soul, my savior God to thee, how great thy art, how great thy art."--Carl Boberg Mother Annie Isabella Segura Rodgers, 97, traded the sorrows of this world for her crown in glory on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in the sanctuary of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2712 South Freeway; her grandson, the Reverend Julius L. Jackson Jr., pastor; her grandson, the Reverend Randy L. Jackson, eulogist. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. You may visit Mother Rodgers from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care, her beloved children, JoAnn Bostic-Jackson, Linda Pearl Bostic-Patterson (Johnny), Geraldine Bostic-Brown, Imogene Bostic-Lee and Janise Marie Rodgers-Mills (Isaac); 23 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 58 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019