Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Murrah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Laverne Keith Murrah

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Laverne Keith Murrah Obituary
Annie Laverne Keith Murrah FORT WORTH--Annie Laverne Keith Murrah, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Annie was born Dec. 27, 1929, in Kosoma, Okla., to Henry and Gladys Keith. She worked at Safeway for many years in the meat market. She loved writing songs and singing Karaoke. After her retirement, she enjoyed her family being nearby and spent as much time with them as possible. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, James Arlen Murrah; parents; and brother, Robert Keith. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Patricia Owens, Barbara Heien and husband, Roger, and Kathy Luster and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Danny Mayer Jr. and wife, Kimberley, Donald Mayer, Tommy Jordan and wife, Audrey, Angie Blakeley and husband, Scott, Brandy Luster, Rashell Kottman and husband, Jason and Ryan Heien and wife, Kate; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.