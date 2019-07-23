Home

Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Annie Laverne Keith Murrah


1929 - 2019
Annie Laverne Keith Murrah FORT WORTH--Annie Laverne Keith Murrah, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Annie was born Dec. 27, 1929, in Kosoma, Okla., to Henry and Gladys Keith. She worked at Safeway for many years in the meat market. She loved writing songs and singing Karaoke. After her retirement, she enjoyed her family being nearby and spent as much time with them as possible. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, James Arlen Murrah; parents; and brother, Robert Keith. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Patricia Owens, Barbara Heien and husband, Roger, and Kathy Luster and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Danny Mayer Jr. and wife, Kimberley, Donald Mayer, Tommy Jordan and wife, Audrey, Angie Blakeley and husband, Scott, Brandy Luster, Rashell Kottman and husband, Jason and Ryan Heien and wife, Kate; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 23, 2019
