Annie Mae Miller FORT WORTH -- Annie Mae Miller, 83, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 FUNERAL: 1p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019. Wake: Thursday May 23, 2019 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Both services to be held at , Golden Gate Funeral Home SURVIVORS: children, Dana Miller, Stephen Miller; step-children, Marilyn Littlejohn, Don Miller, Dolline Fisher; three sisters, Willie F. Darden, Ella Owens-Perry, Shirley Owens-Lofton; three brothers, Samuel Owens, Frankie Owens, Don Owens (Lillie); grandchildren, Deundrea Miller, Dillon Henderson; great-grandchildren, Deundrea Miller Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 23, 2019