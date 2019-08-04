|
Annie Marie Horton LAKESIDE--Annie Marie Horton, 79, entered rest on Monday, July 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 4950 Williams Road, Benbrook, Texas. She is loved and will be missed. Annie was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Kelly. SURVIVORS: Sister, Esta Cantwell; sons, Ronald Horton, Glenn Farris, Carl Farris; grandsons, Trey Thorpe, Kelby Horton and Cameron Farris; granddaughters, Jillian Ludwig, Jennifer Horton and Martina Farris; and many great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019