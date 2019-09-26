|
Annie Pearl Love Holmes FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Annie Pearl Love Holmes placed her sword in the sand of time on Thursday, September 19, 2019. CELEBRATION SERVICE: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12 PM at Como First Baptist Church, 5228 Goodman Ave. You may visit Mrs. Holmes Friday, in sweet repose from 12 to 8 PM at the Funeral home. Burial: Cedar Hill. SURVIVORS: children, David Holmes, Jr., Michael Holmes, Cynthia Casey (Michael), Sandra Gipson (Larry) and LaShonda Wells (Gerald); 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces other relatives and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019