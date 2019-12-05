Home

Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Galilee Baptist Church
1435 W Broad St.
Mansfield, TX
View Map
Annie Rose Johnson Obituary
Annie Rose Johnson MANSFIELD--Annie Johnson, loving wife, Mother and Grandmother graduated from Labor to Reward, Monday, November 25, 2019 CELEBRATION OF A LIFE WELL LIVED: 11:00 a.m Saturday at New Galilee Baptist Church, 1435 W Broad St. Mansfield, Texas 76063, the Rev. James E. Clay, pastor, the Rev. Willie Griffith pastor of The Church of Fort Worth, Ecclesiastical Comforter. SURVIVORS: Still In The Race: Husband of 44 years, Johnny C. Johnson Jr.; sons, Joseph, Samuel, Johnny III (Angie); daughters, Regina Malone, Vonda Hawkins; sisters, Gladys Barnes, Sharon Cornelius, Wanda Sanders (Eddie), aunts, uncles, grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019
