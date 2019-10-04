|
Annie Ruth Bivens McDaniel FORT WORTH -- Annie Ruth Bivens McDaniel fell asleep in Christ on Monday, September 30, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, Sweethome Baptist Church, 5225 Ramey . Wake: Friday 6 to 8 PM at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park LEFT TO CHERISH HER MEMORY; husband, Garland McDaniel; children, Joseph Breedlove (Andree), Stephen Breedlove (Marilyn) and Darren Breedlove (Stacy); brothers, Roy Bivens, Jr. and Waylon Bivens; sisters, Gyna Bivens and Melanie Bivens; 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019