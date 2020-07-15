Annie Ruth Harris AZLE--Annie Ruth Tipton Harris, 95, departed this life peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Azle. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: One hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020. Interment: Nelson Cemetery, Reno, Texas. Ann was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Paint Rock, Ala., the youngest of 10 children born to James and Callie Tipton. At the age of 2 months, her family moved to Barnesville, Texas. She graduated from Grandview High School, where she ran track. As a young woman, Ann moved to Fort Worth and worked as a waitress at the Clover Grill, where she met the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, Joe. She was a longtime member of the Briar Church of Christ. Ann loved gardening and flowers, traveling and cruises. She and Joe were well known for hosting family and friends for fish fries and barbecues at their home. Ann will be missed by all who knew her. "She watches over the ways of her household, And does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many daughters have done well, But you excel then all. Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the LORD, she shall be praised. Giver her of the fruits of her hands, And let her own works praise her in the gates."--Proverbs 31:27-31 (NKJV) Special thanks to her loving caregivers at Azle Manor. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; three sisters; and her husband, Joe. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Lorie; and grandson, Brad. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; extended family; and a host of friends.