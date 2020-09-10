1/1
Annie "Oleta" Worley
1925 - 2020
Annie "Oleta" Worley
September 27, 1925 - September 6, 2020
Westworth Village, TX - Annie "Oleta" Worley, 94, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after a brief illness.
Visitation: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ridglea Christian Church. Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday at Ridglea Christian Church. Graveside: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Odessa, Texas.
Oleta was born Sept. 27, 1925, to Walter Delbert Thompson and Louise Agness Thompson Thompson in Ola, Texas.
Oleta grew up in Ola, Texas and graduated from Kaufman High School. She married Bill Olen Worley Oct. 30,1947. Bill and Oleta moved to Odessa in 1955 where Oleta worked for the Ector County school system the majority of time as school secretary at Pease Elementary until she retired in 1986. She moved to Indian Creek Condominiums in west Fort Worth in 1999. After her health declined in 2017, she moved to Westmore Senior Living Center where she resided until her death. She was a member of Bethany Christian Church in Odessa, Ridglea Christian Church in Fort Worth and attended The Walk Church at the Westmore. She loved the Lord and had a servant's heart. She was well known for her kind and encouraging cards, $2 bills in children's birthday cards, and many desserts for her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bill Olen Worley (1985); sisters, Billo Ellis (2005) and Doris Patton (2012)
Survivors: Daughter: Jan Brefczynski (John) Denton, Texas; son, Thomas Worley (Sharon) Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Brooke Allen (Cameron) Fort Worth, Texas, Beth Jillson (Zane) Corinth, Texas and Chris Worley Denton, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Madison Jillson (11), Paxton Jillson (8) and Cami Allen (7).



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Ridglea Christian Church
SEP
11
Funeral
10:00 AM
Ridglea Christian Church
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
