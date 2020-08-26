1/1
Annita Sue Murphy
Annita Sue Murphy NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Annita Sue Murphy, 77, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Annita was predeceased by her son, Dallas Bradley Morgan, and her parents, Ray J Murphy and Katherin M. Murphy. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and John Henyan; her sister, LaVonna Friend; grandchildren, Morgan, Chase and Olivia; as well as three great- grandchildren; and her loyal friend, Diana Dale. Annita was born April 25, 1943, in Wichita, Kan., and graduated from East High School. She retired as a telecommunications professional and clothing designer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
