Anselmo Castillo FORT WORTH--Anselmo "Sam" Castillo, was escorted into the very presence of God, his Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Sam was born April 21, in Caldwell, Texas, to parents, Emeterio Castillo and Rosa Lozano. Sam was a wonderful companion, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He worked at the Swift Packing Company and Convair/General Dynamics - now, Lockheed Martin. He retired after 62 years of service. He was also a faithful member of the American Legion Post 626 for 26 years. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patsy Castillo; brothers, Gregory Castillo and Pablo Castillo; sister, Ruth Blanco. SURVIVORS: Loving companion of 25 years, Alice Steen; mother of his children, Cayetana M. Castillo; daughter, Cindi Castillo; sons, Sammy Castillo (wife, Christina), Joel Castillo, James Castillo (wife, Carla); Alice Steen's children, daughter, Krystal Steen, and sons, David Steen and Michael Steen; siblings, Elizabeth Soto (husband, Jesse), Rebecca Ramirez, Maria Espinoza (husband, John), Magdalena Castillo, Rosalee Martinez, Martha Olguin (husband, Ralph), and Samuel Ramirez. He had numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, as well as his special furry friend, Judy. Special thanks to Brookdale hospice staff for the care that was provided.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019