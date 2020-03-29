|
Anthony "Tony" Allred FORT WORTH--Anthony "Tony" Allred, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. Burial: Tony will be buried in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Tony was born Sept. 17, 1970, in Fort Worth to Jack and Shirley "Sue" Allred. He worked as a software developer for First Command Financial Services in Fort Worth. Tony loved making and listening to music, traveling, meeting new people and experiencing new cultures, and memorializing the world around him in photo and video. Tony was preceded in death by his father. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jason Richardson; stepsons, Scott and Collin Fleek; mother, Sue Allred; sister, Lori Britton; brother, Edward "Toby" Allred; nieces, Ashlea Britton and Tia Allred; and nephew, Coltin Corbin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020