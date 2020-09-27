Anthony (Tony) Campos

March 29, 1971 - June 15, 2020

St. Petersburg, Florida - /Fort Worth--Anthony D. (Tony) Campos, 49 died June 15th, 2020 at his residence in St. Petersburg, FL

ROSARY: 6pm Wednesday, October 7th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76179

MASS: 10am on October 8th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76179

BURIAL: Tony's Services will be completed with Military Honors at 1:30 Wednesday, October 8th at The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75211.

Career Highlights: Tony was in the U.S. Army for 11yrs, 5mos. He was a Medical Specialist and was assigned to the MedAir Ambulance Team. He followed the Military with 8 years as a U.S. Marshal residing in Washington D.C.

SURVIVORS: Children, Cody Raymond Campos and Braedon Anthony Campos of Fort Valley, GA, his Parents Raymond and Joyce Campos of Fort Worth, TX, his Fiancée Angela Loftus of St. Petersburg, FL, his Brother Fred Campos of Des Moines, IA, Sisters Cathy Campos Riley of Sharon, CT and Tammy Campos of New Market, AL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store