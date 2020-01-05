|
Anthony David Zappasodi ARLINGTON--Anthony David Zappasodi, 38, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. SERVICE: Pending for Saturday, Jan. 11, in Longview with a visitation the night before on Friday evening. Location and times to be announced at wadefamilyfuneralhome.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fortress Foundation in memory of Anthony Zappasodi at http://bit.ly/tonyzappasodi. Anthony Zappasodi faithfully served LeTourneau University as Director of Housing and Business Operations where he touched the lives of thousands of students and colleagues. SURVIVORS: This faithful man of God, wonderful husband, father and provider is survived by his wife, Katie, and their three precious children; parents, David and Adel Zappasodi; brothers, David Zappasodi and wife, Rebecca, and Matthew Zappasodi and wife, Emily; grandfather, Samuel Zappasodi; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020