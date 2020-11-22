1/1
Anthony Don Waters
1958 - 2020
Anthony Don Waters
March 6, 1958 - November 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Anthony Don Waters, 62, a Texas native and longtime resident of Fort Worth, passed away on November 1, 2020.
A brief service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Anthony would have liked to see contributions made to the American Cancer Society in his name.
Anthony was born to Wayne and Glenna Waters on March 3rd, 1958 in Nocona, Texas.
Anthony is survived by his husband of 25 years, Roger M. Bunch; his mother, Glenna; his sister, Elaine Coker; and his brothers, Howard and Virgil. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Waters.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
