Anthony Don Waters
March 6, 1958 - November 1, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Anthony Don Waters, 62, a Texas native and longtime resident of Fort Worth, passed away on November 1, 2020.
A brief service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Anthony would have liked to see contributions made to the American Cancer Society
in his name.
Anthony was born to Wayne and Glenna Waters on March 3rd, 1958 in Nocona, Texas.
Anthony is survived by his husband of 25 years, Roger M. Bunch; his mother, Glenna; his sister, Elaine Coker; and his brothers, Howard and Virgil. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Waters.