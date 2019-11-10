Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Anthony Lee Jones Jr.

Anthony Lee Jones Jr. Obituary
Anthony Lee Jones Jr. FORT WORTH--Anthony Lee Jones Jr. transitioned to a life eternal on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: His life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors, the Christian committal will be recited by Pastor John Reed. SURVIVORS: Left in the loving arms of the Savior, son, Greg Turner; brothers, Abdul Mohammed and Calvin Jones; sisters, Billie Parker, Tina Mack (Donald), Evelyn Jones Reed (Howard); a grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
