Anthony Lee Marlowe FORT WORTH -- Anthony L. Marlowe made his peaceful transition on Saturday July 6, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 4100 Horne Street, Pastor Kyra Hawkins Sr. officiating. Burial: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday July 16, 2019 in the Dallas/ Fort Worth National Cemetery. Friends may visit Mr Marlowe Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. Mr. Anthony Lee Marlowe served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1981. SURVIVORS: Left in God's caring hands are his loving and devoted wife, Jacqueline Marlowe; children, Taryanica Pruitt, DeMarko Peters, Kenneth Foster Sr., Kevin Foster (Veronica), and Kimberly Hudson (Eric); three brothers; eight sisters; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019