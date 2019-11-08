Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Moreno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Moreno Obituary
Anthony Moreno KELLER -- Anthony Moreno, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 7 p.m., Friday, Lucas Funeral Home in Keller. Burial with full military honors will be 2:15 p.m., Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Lane # 2. Visitation: 6 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Post # 5074 705 N. Oak Street, Roanoke, Texas in which Mr. Moreno was a life time member. Tony served in USAF and USN and retired after 20 years. He served our country During the Vietnam War. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 41 years, Lina Moreno; and granddaughter, Anna DeVane. SURVIVORS: His daughters, Vicki (Jason) Lasley and Liza (Jonathan) DeVane; sister, Virginia Reyes; and grandchildren, Rachel, Cade, Emma, and Abby.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -