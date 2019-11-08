|
Anthony Moreno KELLER -- Anthony Moreno, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 7 p.m., Friday, Lucas Funeral Home in Keller. Burial with full military honors will be 2:15 p.m., Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Lane # 2. Visitation: 6 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Post # 5074 705 N. Oak Street, Roanoke, Texas in which Mr. Moreno was a life time member. Tony served in USAF and USN and retired after 20 years. He served our country During the Vietnam War. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 41 years, Lina Moreno; and granddaughter, Anna DeVane. SURVIVORS: His daughters, Vicki (Jason) Lasley and Liza (Jonathan) DeVane; sister, Virginia Reyes; and grandchildren, Rachel, Cade, Emma, and Abby.
