Anthony Victor Pomaikai Kruse FORT WORTH--Anthony Victor Pomaikai Kruse, 67, a spirited husband, father, son-in-law, brother, uncle and friend who put his love of Christ first and foremost, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Rosary: 9:30 a.m., prior to funeral service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Tony was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii, to George Arthur Kalani Kruse Sr. and Martha Sialana Kruse. Tony served in the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant for 20 years and worked with Housing Urban Development for 20 years. Tony enjoyed playing multiple sports, including volleyball, racquetball, tennis, long-distance biking and surfed in his younger days. He earned his black belt in karate. Tony fought the good fight for four years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rose Mary Kyuleikiele Kruse Peters. SURVIVORS: Wife, Esmeralda Vichareli Kruse; son, Aaron Vance Pomaikai Kruse; daughter, Maile Victoria Kruse; stepson, Reynaldo V. Casas; stepdaughter, Claudia M. Casas; grandsons, Cameron and Samuel Kruse; mother-in-law, Lupita M. Vichareli; brothers, George Arthur Kalani Kruse Jr. and wife, Judith, Joseph Frederick Likolehua Kruse, and Peter Spellman Pohakliokalani Kruse and wife, Wendy; sisters, Bernadette Haaheo Kruse Leaf, Theodora Theresa Leialoha Kruse DelaCruz and husband, Clayton, Ann Vincenta Kahionaku Kruse Duarte and husband, Steven, and Malia Clarissa Kruse Fu and husband, David; 18 nieces and nephews; 48 grandnieces and nephews; and six great-grandnieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019