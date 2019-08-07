Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Victor Pomaikai Kruse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Victor Pomaikai Kruse Obituary
Anthony Victor Pomaikai Kruse FORT WORTH--Anthony Victor Pomaikai Kruse, 67, a spirited husband, father, son-in-law, brother, uncle and friend who put his love of Christ first and foremost, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Rosary: 9:30 a.m., prior to funeral service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Tony was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Kekaha, Kauai, Hawaii, to George Arthur Kalani Kruse Sr. and Martha Sialana Kruse. Tony served in the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant for 20 years and worked with Housing Urban Development for 20 years. Tony enjoyed playing multiple sports, including volleyball, racquetball, tennis, long-distance biking and surfed in his younger days. He earned his black belt in karate. Tony fought the good fight for four years. He will be missed by all who knew him. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rose Mary Kyuleikiele Kruse Peters. SURVIVORS: Wife, Esmeralda Vichareli Kruse; son, Aaron Vance Pomaikai Kruse; daughter, Maile Victoria Kruse; stepson, Reynaldo V. Casas; stepdaughter, Claudia M. Casas; grandsons, Cameron and Samuel Kruse; mother-in-law, Lupita M. Vichareli; brothers, George Arthur Kalani Kruse Jr. and wife, Judith, Joseph Frederick Likolehua Kruse, and Peter Spellman Pohakliokalani Kruse and wife, Wendy; sisters, Bernadette Haaheo Kruse Leaf, Theodora Theresa Leialoha Kruse DelaCruz and husband, Clayton, Ann Vincenta Kahionaku Kruse Duarte and husband, Steven, and Malia Clarissa Kruse Fu and husband, David; 18 nieces and nephews; 48 grandnieces and nephews; and six great-grandnieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More