Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Antoinette "Toni" Ash


1955 - 2020
Antoinette "Toni" Ash Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Ash AZLE--Antoinette Ash, daughter of Jerry and Dixie Fields, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by family at her home due to a long illness. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Both at Forest Ridge Funeral Home Memorial Park Chapel in North Richland Hills, Texas. Toni graduated from Duncanville High School in 1973. A proud member of the Duncanville High Hats. She earned a degree in nursing from UT at Arlington. Toni married Perry Ash in 1987. She loved her grandchildren, shopping and travel. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Amanda Douglas, husband, Adam, Samantha Ash, significant other, Steven Sida; grandchildren arranged by age, Andrew, Jonathan, Aiden, Arington, Waylon and Axton; sisters, Sherrie Cox, husband, Adrian, Dixie Margaret Morrison, husband, Michael Morrison; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
